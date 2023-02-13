Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex, Is Expecting a Baby Boy: See the Sweet Announcement With Olive and Frankie

Will Kopelman is preparing to welcome a new addition with his wife, Alexandra Michler. The ex-husband of Drew Barrymore took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news that he and the Vogue editor are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing a sweet photo of his wife standing up in a restaurant with his and Barrymore's daughters, Olive and Frankie, hugging her stomach, Kopelman wrote, "Baby boys all around! I’ll never forget this moment, captured a minute after we told the girls. We all can’t wait to meet this little guy…"

Kopelman and Barrymore announced their separation in 2016 after nearly four years of marriage. Kopelman tied the knot with Michler in 2021, and shortly after Barrymore gushed about her joining their blended family.

"He got married to this incredible woman, Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her. Like, I really did," Barrymore said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast at the time.

"I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives, and I don't try to be her best friend," she continued. "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space. We hang out, we do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together. We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner. And I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts and everything in between. Everybody was like, 'I choose you.'"

As for her own love life, Barrymore got candid in September 2022 about intimacy since her split from Kopelman.

"Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way," she wrote in a blog post at the time. "I’m also raising two daughters, so how we raise girls to be appropriate and empowered and to love themselves and to realize that we live in an age where the images and messages that they will see will also contradict what I have come to believe intimacy is! Intimacy is something that makes you feel good about yourself! I also talk about and have learned when something doesn’t make you feel good or it makes you feel bad about yourself, pay as much attention to that as what makes you feel great because there’s a lesson in there."