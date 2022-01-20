Will Forte Forgets Who Kenan Thompson Is in Hilariously Awkward New 'SNL' Promo

A triumphant homecoming! Will Forte is returning toSaturday Night Live, and he's reuniting with an old friend, Kenan Thompson.

Although -- as the MacGruber star demonstrates in the new promo for his upcoming episode -- his time in Hollywood has given him a bit of an ego.

Forte was joined by Thompson -- as well as the members of Måneskin, the upcoming musical guest -- on the iconic Studio 8H stage, and the comics shared a special moment (sort of).

"It's so great to see you, man!" Forte tells Thompson. "You know, we used to work together when I was on the show."

"Yeah, no, I know. Good to see you too, man," Thompson shares. "You know, I was worried when you left that you were gonna get all Hollywood and forget about me."

"Me? Hollywood? Are you kidding? Of course I remember you Kreegan!" Forte exclaims. "How can I forget Michael Kreegan, my favorite lighting guy? Wow, they let you do the promos now! That's awesome buddy. Keep it up!

After a long and awkward pause, Forte asks, "So did we get it? Because I'm only gonna do the one take!"

Forte -- who is making his SNL hosting debut this weekend -- joined the sketch comedy series in 2002, and remained on the cast until departing in 2010.

Thompson, meanwhile, joined the cast in 2003, just a year after Forte signed on, and has gone on to set the record for longest-serving cast member with 19 seasons under his belt.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.