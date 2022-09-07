Will Arnett Says His and Amy Poehler's Kids Are 'Really Funny'

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler's sons inherited their sense of humor, according to the 52-year-old actor. Arnett stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night and dished on how hilarious the former couple's 13-year-old son, Archie, and 12-year-old son, Abel, are.

“I have really funny kids,” Arnett told Kimmel, who agreed, calling the boys “extraordinarily funny.”

Reflecting on his kid’s humor, Arnett recalled a story from when Abel was only seven and he joked with one of the Smartless podcast host's friends, and told them, “You just got burned by a seven-year-old who is still learning how to tie his shoes!”

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so layered, he used his own inability to tie his shoes as a burn on the other person.”

Arnett went on to share a more recent story, where Abel had a hilarious response to his brother’s criticism.

“Archie said, ‘God, Abel just spews all this nonsense and he just says all this stuff that’s a complete conversation killer,'” to which Abel replied, “You know who is a conversation killer? John Wayne Gacy.”

Arnett and Poehler were married from 2003 to 2016, but announced their split in 2012. Despite going their separate ways romantically, Arnett has been open about how the two are still on friendly terms.

During an interview with The Guardian in February, Arnett said, "It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago."

While things are good now, Arnett called the pain of their split "almost excruciating."

"Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour," he said, referring to his work on Arrested Development at the time. "It was a painful couple of years, but I had to go through it, I guess."

"People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what’s going on," he added of the media coverage surrounding their breakup. "So imagine how weird that is. It’s brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like, 'You’re a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn’t some game.'"