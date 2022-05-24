Why Rob Kardashian Decided Not to Attend Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian had the support of her family and friends as she said “I do” to Travis Barker on Sunday. However, her younger brother, Rob Kardashian was not in attendance during the nuptials in Italy.

A source tells ET that the 35-year-old decided not to attend simply because the event was on too grand of a scale -- as he likes to remain low-key.

“Rob knew Kourtney and Travis' wedding would be a big affair with cameras and paparazzi, so he decided not to go,” the source says. “He likes to stay out of the limelight and feels more comfortable attending more private family events and parties where he can be more under the radar.”

Although he was not there, Rob still offered his support to his big sister and her husband. “He's very happy for Kourtney and supportive of her,” the source adds. “They are still very close and Kourtney understood Rob's feelings, as did the rest of the family. Rob is continuing to focus on being the best dad to Dream and absolutely loves being a father."

This isn’t the first family wedding that Rob has skipped. In 2014, Rob flew to Europe and then flew back home to California, the morning of Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West -- missing the ceremony.

Rob has continued to keep a low profile in the month following his family’s public court battle with his ex, and the mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna.

In Rob’s absence, Kourtney had the support of other family and friends, including mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney also had her children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and 7-year-old Reign by her side during the big day. Not in attendance was her children's father, Scott Disick, who spent the weekend at the beach.

Other notable attendees included Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée, Megan Fox, Simon Huck and his husband, Phil Riportella, and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tied the knot in Italy after previous ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas. The couple’s wedding included multiple wardrobe changes, dancing and a performance by Andrea Bocelli.

