Why Maren Morris Will No Longer Share Photos of Her Son's Face

Maren Morris is in mama bear mode. The "All My Favorite People" singer revealed on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she doesn't think she'll share photos of her son, Hayes', face on social media anymore.

Morris' decision comes after she received critical comments for posting a pic of her and Hayes relaxing on a float on June 30.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," Morris declared. "It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

"But I will say, he was completely safe," she added of the photo. "We were tied to a dock. I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

Morris -- who welcomed Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd on March 23 -- agreed with Cohen's remark that "people are a**holes on social media."

The singer added that "anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it ... probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else."

"Especially [someone who's] brand new at this. And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyway," she shared.

Hurd came to Morris' defense over that photo of her and Hayes in the float, after some followers criticized her for not putting the baby in a lifejacket.

"I'd just like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture," he tweeted.

