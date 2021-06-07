Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Hopeful About Their Relationship' This Time Around

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving their romance a real shot. The two are "hopeful about their relationship" this time around, a source tells ET.

"J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together," the source says. "When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it."

Lopez and Affleck -- who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated -- recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

According to ET's source, the pair has "talked about the past and why things didn't work out." "They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in," the source explains. "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."

"Jen is elated and really trusts Ben. Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input."

And while Lopez may appreciate Affleck's input, it seems the two are keeping their business and personal lives separate for now.

"J.Lo and A-Rod were always investing together and mixing business with their relationship and Ben is less into that," ET's source says, referring to Lopez's previous relationship with Alex Rodriguez. "They are just genuinely enjoying each other's company and having a great time. Jen is very supportive of Ben and his career, but she is also connected, successful and has her own life."

