'Who's the Boss?' Revival Starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano in the Works

Two iconic TV characters are making a comeback. Sony Pictures Television announced on Tuesday that a Who's the Boss? sequel series starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano is in the works. The two actors will be reprising their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli, respectively.

Set to take place 30 years after the events of the original series, the revival will center around former MLB player and retired housekeeper Tony and his relationship with daughter Samantha, "who is now a single mother and living in the house the original series was set in," per the synopsis. "In line with Norman Lear’s classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020."

Per the studio, original cast members Judith Light, who portrayed Angela Bower, and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) "are supportive of the new series. The cast remains very close to this day and the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show." Katherine Helmond (Mona) passed away February 23, 2019. Who's the Boss? ran for eight seasons, from 1984 to 1992.

Following the announcement, Milano, 47, expressed her excitement in a statement given to ET.

"Who’s the Boss? was a very progressive show. A divorced mom, who owned her own business and had a free-spirited mother who made sex jokes, who hires a single dad to be her housekeeper," Milano wrote. "We were really a modern family in the 80’s. We look forward to making the sequel as thoughtful, smart and relevant to the times today. And make people laugh at the same time."

On Instagram, Milano added, "I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Danza, 69, on his end, posted a slideshow of photos of himself and Milano on Instagram, writing, "Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss back to television!"

ET spoke with Light in 2018 about the possibility of a revival.

“I don't know,” she admitted. “Nobody's really talked about it, and I don't know that that would... I mean, we're all working. Tony's got a show on Netflix, Alyssa's working, Danny [Pintauro]'s working... I'm not sure we'd be able to put it together. Nobody's really talked about it, so I don't know.”

Hear more of what she said in the video below.