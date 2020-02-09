Whoopi Goldberg Wants Disney to Build Wakanda Theme Park in Chadwick Boseman's Memory

Whoopi Goldberg knows how she'd like to see Disney honor Chadwick Boseman. The View host called on the studio to dedicate some of their theme park property to creating a Wakanda-themed attraction.

In the wake of Boseman's death on Friday, after a years-long battle with colon cancer, many of his friends and former co-stars paid tribute to his memory, and Goldberg's suggestion highlights exactly how impactful the actor's performance as Marvel's Black Panther was for so many people.

"Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World," Goldberg wrote on Twitter over the weekend. "We don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda [sic]."

"Please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA," she added.

Many celebs have used the "Wakanda Forever" salute to honor Boseman following his death, including LeBron James who made the gesture during the national anthem before Game 5 of the NBA playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Goldberg herself contributed the large outpouring of tributes, memorials and condolences following the news of the actor's death at the age of 43.

"1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer," Goldberg wrote. "An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family."

Boseman's death was confirmed in a statement to his social media platforms, which read, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. "

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continues. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

