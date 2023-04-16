Who 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Reconnected With at Coachella

Ariana Madix is having the time of her life at Coachella! On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival. Included in the festivities, and spotted getting close to the reality superstar, was fitness trainer, Daniel Wai.

Madix and Wai appeared to attend the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of friends. Wai shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their second day in the desert including a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied close together.

As for Madix and Wai, a source tells ET, "They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy."

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix also took to her Instagram Story to share the same photos and videos as Wai, in addition to some Polaroid pictures featuring her, Wai and their friends. Madix also showed off some matching alien tattoos that she got with her friend, Bradley Kearns.

An eyewitness tells ET that Wai was there to support Madix, ahead of her new ink.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm," the eyewitness says. "They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix's second day at Coachella comes after she proved she was there to live her best life -- following the end of her relationship with Tom Sandoval -- after his affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

In a video with influencer Farai Bennett, Madix gave the world a little update.

"Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett asked.

"Amazing! Yes," said Madix in response to also being asked if she's thriving. The social media influencer later added, "What doesn't kill her, then better run," to which Madix responded with, "F**k yeah."

Sandoval and Madix first began dating in 2013, and ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Leviss.

Sandoval claimed last week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.

On Friday, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility.

Leviss' rep told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Leviss' rep added that she did not check herself into the rehabilitation center for substance abuse issues and had planned to seek treatment, prior to the news of the VPR reunion taping.

"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."