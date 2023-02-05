Who Is Samara Joy? Everything to Know About the 2023 Best New Artist Winner

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards have crowned their Best New Artist... and it's Samara Joy!

The jazz singer took home the coveted award in a shocker on Sunday, accepting the honor from last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo, over artists like Latto, Anitta and Maneskin.

"I've been watchin' y'all on TV for so long!" Joy said in her emotional speech. "I've been singing all my life...thank you so much for this honor. All of y'all are so inspiring me, so to be here for who I am...I'm so thankful."

Joy is the sixth consecutive female performer to win Best New Artist, following in the footsteps of Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo. Earlier in the night, she also won Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile.

Born into a musical family in The Bronx, New York, Joy got her start at Fordham High School for the Arts and as an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar at SUNY Purchase. She released her debut album, Samara Joy, while still in college and its acclaimed followup, Linger Awhile, in July 2021.

Joy caught up with ET's Kevin Frazier on the GRAMMYs carpet, where she shared how excited she was to hopefully spot Jay-Z and Beyonce inside the awards ceremony.

"Thankfully I'm not performing tonight -- there's so many great artists I'm gonna have a seat and watch and learn," she said with a laugh. "I'm just looking forward to everything about it."

