'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)

While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?

Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited Charlie?, the upcoming Vertical Entertainment comedy that sees a longtime friend invading a couple's shelter-in-place.

From writer Nicholas Schutt and director Xavier Manrique, the movie stars Scott as "Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager who escapes to the Hamptons with his wife (Brewster) and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie (Pally)."

"An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from."

Vertical Entertainment

In addition to Schutt, the film is also produced by Jason Dubin and David Frankle, who serves as executive producer. Rounding out the cast are Dylan Penn (Flag Day), Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Peter Dager.

During the film's production, Scott took to social media to tease his excitement for the project. "So excited for you to see [Who Invited Charlie?] Had a great time producing this truly independent feature," he wrote on Twitter, while also sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of Pally as Charlie on Instagram.

Who Invited Charlie? debuts in theaters and is available on demand Feb. 3.