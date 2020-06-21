Whitney Cummings Speaks Out on Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Chris D'Elia

Whitney Cummings is speaking out about the allegations against Chris D'Elia. In a Twitter post on Sunday, the actress said she's "devastated and enraged" by the accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against her former co-star. Cummings' post comes days after D'Elia denied any illegal or nonconsensual activity in a statement to ET.

"It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned," Cummings wrote. "This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent."

The comedian added, "Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

D'Elia played Cummings' boyfriend on her NBC sitcom, Whitney, which ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2013. Amy Schumer also spoke out on Twitter on Saturday night to praise the "brave women coming forward... about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession. Especially the ones who weren't of legal age to consent."

Schumer -- who did not directly name D'Elia in her post -- wrote, "There are great men out there. And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of a power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn't talk to them. Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won't accept this behavior whether you break the law or not."

"I'm here to talk if anyone needs any support. Reach out and I'll try to help as best I can," she added.

D'Elia was first accused of misconduct by a Twitter user named Simone Rossi on Tuesday. She shared screenshots of alleged emails between her and D'Elia from when she was 16. The emails appear to show D’Elia asking Rossi to meet up after his live shows and requesting photos from her. Other Twitter users shared allegations of their own, including accusations of grooming, blackmail and sexual assault.

In his statement to ET on Wednesday, D'Elia said, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle," he added. "That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."