'White Men Can't Jump' Trailer: Watch Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow Team Up for the Ultimate Hustle

Play hard, hustle harder. 20th Century Studios has dropped the official trailer for their upcoming White Men Can't Jump remake starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. The modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film features the duo in similar roles first originated by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, 31 years after the original became a box-office hit and longtime favorite.

Walls stars as Kamal, a once-promising player who derailed his future in the sport, alongside rapper Harlow, who makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. After the two meet under tense circumstances -- with Kamal falling for Jeremy's streetball hustle -- they team up for the ultimate con: hustling ballers to win a $500,000 tournament.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic, the movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick. The film was written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Last year, when the original film celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 2022 Oscars, Snipes was asked if he knew about the project and if he, Harrelson or their co-star, Rosie Perez, would be making appearances in the film. "I hadn't heard. Really? Really?" he quipped. "I don't know if you'll see me in that one. That'll be interesting, huh? You never know."

Taylor, who plays the mother of Kamal's son, previously told ET that fans can "look forward to seeing me do my thing, you know?"

Harlow shared a similar sentiment when ET spoke with him on the red carpet at Universal Music Group's GRAMMYs after-party in February. "It's good, I’ll tell you that," the rapper told ET. "I've seen a good amount of it now; I was waiting to see it and this was my first [time]. I was nervous, you know, typically I control my products. Putting this in someone else's hands, I was just a cog in a machine. So I hope it's good, pretty happy with what I've seen."

White Men Can't Jump begins streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S on May 19.