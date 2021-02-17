'When Calls the Heart': Watch Lucas React to Seeing Elizabeth and Nathan on a Date (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Thornton is going on a date: or at least, trying to.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek clip at Sunday’s season 8 premiere of When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is on a walk toward Abigail’s Cafe with her son, Baby Jack (Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor), Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) and his niece, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller). The nonchalant stroll toward the eatery seems relaxed, until the beloved schoolteacher locks eyes with Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), who’s standing out front to greet a new face.

CROWN MEDIA

CROWN MEDIA

“I’d like you all to meet my mother,” the saloon owner says. Lucas’ mom, a literary editor, chimes in, “Helen Bouchard,” introducing herself to the group, including a somewhat flustered Elizabeth. You’ll recall in season 7 how Mrs. Bouchard (Teryl Rothery) was instrumental in helping Elizabeth become a published author.

CROWN MEDIA

“It’s so lovely to meet you, Mrs. Bouchard. Lucas didn’t mention you’d be arriving,” Elizabeth says, with a slight uneasiness in her voice. Helen explains that Lucas only recently learned of his mother’s last-minute visit while passing through Hope Valley on her way to San Francisco. “After all, someone ought to take an interest in your writing, don’t you think?” Helen asks Elizabeth, rhetorically.

CROWN MEDIA

Before Elizabeth can respond to Helen, Lucas links arms with his mother to escort her away. Once again, he makes clear eye contact with Elizabeth before heading off. In turn, Elizabeth stops and stares as Lucas and Helen walk off into the town center.

Does Elizabeth proceed with her plans to dine with Nathan, Allie and Baby Jack? To find out what happens next, hearties will have to tune in to the season 8 premiere of When Calls the Heart when it airs Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

ET has been with the When Calls the Heart cast every step of the way leading up to the big season 8 premiere. Before premiering the first footage from season 8, and exclusively revealing these first look images, ET spoke with series stars Krakow, McGarry and McNally via video chat from the Vancouver set. Not only did Krakow, who is also an executive producer on the show, confirm that Elizabeth will select a suitor in season 8, she also revealed that her character will share a kiss with the lucky gentleman. To learn more, watch the video below.