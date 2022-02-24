'When Calls the Heart': See Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas' Character Posters for Season 9 (Exclusive)

As When Calls the Heart's return fast approaches, Hallmark Channel has dropped new character posters for season 9 and only ET has the exclusive first look.

The new season kicks off Sunday, March 6, and finds Hope Valley in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past, which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

In ET's first look at the new key art, Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas all have character-specific taglines, offering hints at their journeys in the upcoming season.

Elizabeth's reads, "Her greatest journey is just beginning," while Lucas' says, "He has the woman of his dreams, but will his past affect his future?"

Nathan, meanwhile, hints at a new romantic future, likely a reference to When Calls the Heart newcomer Mei Sou (played by Amanda Wong): "There's no telling where love will lead him next."

See the posters below.

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

