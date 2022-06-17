'When Calls the Heart' Renewed for Season 10 (Exclusive)

Hope Valley is sticking around! When Calls the Heart has officially been renewed for a 10th season at Hallmark Channel, ET can exclusively reveal.

With the pickup, the network's long-running staple has named Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) as its new showrunner. The one-hour drama, led by Erin Krakow, will also reach the 100-episode milestone in the upcoming season.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

“We are also excited to welcome to the family our new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, who brings her immense talent to the show,” said Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks.

Added Krakow, series star and executive producer: “I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 10th season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!”

When Calls the Heart recently wrapped up its ninth season in May, averaging 2.9 million viewers each week. The finale, according to Hallmark, was the season's most-watched episode with 3.1 million tuning in. The season culminated with Lucas proposing to Elizabeth.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Krakow and co-star Chris McNally about returning for a 10th season, and both expressed gratitude for reaching the milestone.

"I'm feeling very grateful. I'm really happy. I'm very proud, excited to get to spend more time in Hope Valley with all of these people I really care about," Krakow said. "And it's just mind-blowing to think about a decade of When Calls the Heart. It's really pretty amazing. I'm really happy."

"It is a cool milestone. I'm very happy to be a part of it," McNally added. "I will say that I don't feel that I've earned it because I've only been there since season 6, so I'm happy to be five years in. That's great. And I'm thrilled that the show's content and for all the original cast members that have been there since the beginning. I think that's a very special accomplishment. Not many shows can say that they've gotten that far, so I'm happy to be participating in a part of it. And there's so much more to tell with Hope Valley. So as long as they keep giving us opportunities, you get to keep going."

Krakow said she's personally looking forward to "more of the feel-good stories" in season 10. "I know that those really resonate for the Hearties -- sweet moments with the kids in the school or little Jack, the tender, romantic moments."

McNally shared that he's excited about "exploring" Elizabeth and Lucas' relationship now that they're on the road to getting married.

"The family dynamic and what does Lucas look like as a father? What does the wedding look like? After you're married and committed to one another, are there obstacles that you then need to overcome that you don't see in advance? It'll be fun exploring that and I'm not sure what the writers have in mind, but I'm excited to see it," he said, adding that the folks in Hope Valley entering a new decade also leads to intriguing storylines. "We're also moving into the 1920s and exploring a new decade -- the Roaring Twenties. And I think that that's another character element in itself that will be really fun to play with."

