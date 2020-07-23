What's New on Hulu in August 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

Yep, we're rounding into August. But with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic still in full effect, we can at least look forward to a number of new titles hitting Hulu. On Aug. 1, the streaming service will roll out a long list of familiar shows and movies, including Top Gun, My Best Friend's Wedding, Up in the Air and more.
Later in the month, check out The Peanut Butter Falcon, Property Brothers: Buying & Selling season 6 and season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in August below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in August as well if you're still looking for more to see.
August 1, 2020
Monchhichi: Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 and 2
UniKitty Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death at a Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
August 2, 2020
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Auust 3, 2020
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
August 6, 2020
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
August 7, 2020
The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)
August 10, 2020
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
August 11, 2020
Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball
August 12, 2020
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
August 14, 2020
Bernie The Dolphin 2
August 15, 2020
A Crime to Remember: Season 4
Bake You Rich: Season 1
Caribbean Life: Season 16
Chopped: Seasons 40-41
Christina On The Coast: Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1
House Hunters International: Seasons 129 - 134
Island Life: Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 - 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Season 16
August 16, 2020
Behind You
August 18, 2020
The Cup
August 20, 2020
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
August 21, 2020
Find Me In Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)
August 22, 2020
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
August 23, 2020
Blindspot: Season 5
August 24, 2020
The Roads Not Taken
August 26, 2020
Mom: Season 7
August 28, 2020
The Binge (Hulu Original)
August 31, 2020
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
