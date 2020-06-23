What's Leaving Hulu in July 2020

Batman Begins' time on Hulu is coming to an end, as well as The Dark Knight. Several other popular titles are leaving Hulu at the end of July, so watch them while you can! Wayne's World 2 and Freddy vs. Jason are among the titles that will depart the streaming service on July 31, in addition to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Graduate and Billy the Kid.
July 31, 2020
A Life Less Ordinary
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
The Chumscrubber
Constantine
The Dark Knight
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Diary of a Hitman
The Forbidden Kingdom
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
The Graduate
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Lady in a Cage
Men With Brooms
Moll Flanders
Mutant Species
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
The Skull
Slums of Beverly Hills
Soul Food
Sprung
Tamara
Tank Girl
Thelma & Louise
Universal Soldier
Wayne's World 2
