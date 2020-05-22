What to Stream This Weekend: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Alias,' 'We're Here' and More!

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Grab the popcorn, put on the sweatpants and settle onto your couch for a long weekend full of new movies and TV shows to stream!

If you missed Uncut Gems during awards show season, get ready to see Adam Sandler's latest flick when it lands on Netflix this Memorial Day. Scoob! on VOD is a fun option for kids who need something to do while stuck at home, and The Lovebirds on Netflix is sure to delight any rom-com lover.

On the TV side, tune into Homecoming for another season of intrigue and a brand new star, as Janelle Monáe steps into Julia Roberts' shoes for the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series. Now that The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has aired its finale, reality fans can tune into the sophomore season of Selling Sunset on Netflix to fill that hole in their lives.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of May 22, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Netflix

The Lovebirds

Where to Stream: Available now on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in this comedy as a couple who's unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. Like other genre favorites Game Night and Date Night, non-stop adventure, comedic chemistry and edge-of-your seats moments abound in the flick.

Uncut Gems

Where to Stream: Available May 25 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Following its buzzy awards show season -- including multiple wins at the Independent Spirit Awards -- the film that stars Adam Sandler as a chaotic jeweler who makes high-stakes bets is now available to stream. Tune in to watch Sandler try to balance family, outstanding debt, his girlfriend and a precious uncut opal he’s acquired in the fast-paced, stress-filled film.

Scoob!

Where to Stream: Rent or own Scoob! on VOD.

Why We Love It: Shaggy and Scooby are back for more adventures in this animated movie, which features the voices of Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Mark Wahlberg and more. Kids will enjoy watching the gang team up to prevent a "dogpocalypse," while adults should tune in for plenty of self-aware jokes, solid animation, and more Easter eggs than you can count.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

Where to Stream: Watch Season 2 of Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: Janelle Monáe takes over the reins from Julia Roberts to lead the sophomore season of this suspenseful drama. While not much is known about the plot of the season, Monáe's character wakes up with no memory of who she is or why she got there. Her journey to discover her own secrets is sure to make for an intriguing bingewatch.

Selling Sunset

Where to Stream: Season 2 is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: The real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group are back, as they struggle to balance their personal lives, frenemy co-workers, and the buying and selling of high-end homes. Tune in to see the competitive women work their magic and you're sure to be delighted by the stunning houses you'll see along the way.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

ABC

If you like... the strong female leads on Killing Eve and the non-stop action of The Americans, watch Alias on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream: Seasons 1-5 of Alias are on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: After being removed from streaming platforms in 2016, Alias is back -- just in time to be the perfect quarantine bingewatch. It's the show that made J.J. Abrams a household name and catapulted its leading lady, Jennifer Garner, to stardom, as she expertly played double agent Sydney Bristowe. A young Victor Garber, a bleached-hair Bradley Cooper, and a sexy Michael Vartan round out the cast of this throwback gem.

If you like... the tearjerker moments and undeniable heart of Queer Eye, watch We're Here on HBO.

Where to Stream: The six-part series drops new episodes every Thursday on HBO.

Why We Love It: RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela travel around the United States to recruit small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows. They help bring people out of their shells, make them feel like themselves or help them reconnect with a family member.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

NBC/Warner Bros.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Pilot)

Where to Stream: Seasons 1-6 will be available to stream on HBO Max May 27.

Why We Love It: Start planning how you're going to be chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool when the show that made Will Smith a star lands on streaming later this month. Carlton's iconic dance, the heartfelt moments, and the throwback fashions are all reasons to revisit the classic sitcom. Before you get sucked into the magical world of Bel-Air, though, you should know that the infamous house in the opening credits isn’t actually located in Bel-Air, rather it's located in the neighboring Brentwood area.

