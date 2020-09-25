What to Stream This Weekend: 'Enola Holmes' on Netflix, 'Utopia' on Amazon Prime Video and More

Fall is here and with it it brings streaming options galore. On this week's episode of Stream Queens, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan break down the best things to watch this weekend -- from a conspiracy thriller to a Harriet the Spy-style flick to a peek inside Disney's Animal Kingdom.

If cooking's your thing, you can either watch a celeb -- and some of his famous friends -- as they get their hands dirty in the kitchen, or follow along as celeb chef Gordon Ramsay teaches you a thing or two.

To find the humor in quarantine, you can check out the satire Coastal Elites, or if you'd rather live in a different era, throw it back to the '90s and watch Empire Records.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Sept. 25, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Studios

Utopia

Gillian Flynn, author of Gone Girl, serves as the writer, showrunner and EP for this series, which is inspired by a British show of the same name. The conspiracy thriller, which stars John Cusack and Rainn Wilson, follows a group of comic fans who end up having to save the world.

DISNEY+

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney invites fans to discover what goes on behind the scenes in its animal-focused theme park in this docuseries. From watching lions get to feed to seeing a baby hippo, fans will get a peek at the more than 5,000 animals -- and their human caretakers -- who make up the park.

Disney+

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

A reluctant princess learns that she has superpowers in this sci-flick starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin and more. The movie follows the princess as she takes part in a top-secret training program, where she learns that she's been tasked with saving the world.

HULU

FX

Fargo

The critically praised anthology series is back with its fourth season, this time starring Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Timothy Olyphant and many more. This time, the show's set in 1950s Kansas City, where Italian and Black criminal syndicates have forged an uneasy truce that includes the head of each group giving over his youngest son to the other to raise.

FOX

Fox's Animated Shows: Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and The Simpsons

Fox's animated lineup is back with the season 11 premiere of Bob's Burgers, the season 19 premiere of Family Guy and the season 32 premiere of The Simpsons, all scheduled to air on Sept. 27, with each episode dropping on Hulu the next day.

NETFLIX

Courtesy of Netflix

The Chef Show

Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi are back for the second season of their hit series, which follows the filmmaker as he explores a new passion -- cooking. Like in the first season, you can expect to see lots of celeb cameos and delicious meals in the show's sophomore outing.

Netflix

Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown stars as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, who's searching for her missing mother and doing her best to outsmart her big brother as well. Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter also star in the film, which is sure to capture the hearts of fans of Harriet the Spy.

PLUTO TV

FOX via Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course

Spend your whole day in the kitchen without doing any work! In honor of National Cooking Day, Pluto's Food TV will air a 13-hour marathon of Gordon Ramsay's show, in which he teaches viewers to whip up simple recipes.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

HBO

If you like... Lisa Kudrow's Web Therapy and are itching for great quarantine-made entertainment, watch Coastal Elites on HBO Max.

The satire flick shows what happens when the coronavirus hits and shutdowns ensue from five different points of view. The star-studded cast includes Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, Kaitlyn Dever and Issa Rae, each of whom react with frustration, hilarity, and introspection to the new normal.

Getty Images/DC Universe

If you like... adult animation and the DC Universe, watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max.

After airing its first two seasons on DC Universe, this dark, animated series is moving to HBO Max for its third season. With characters voiced by Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, the series follows the misadventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after Harley leaves her ex-boyfriend, the Joker.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Warner Bros.

Empire Records (1995)

In honor of the movie's recent 25th anniversary, queue this cult hit up to follow a group of record store employees over the course of one day. Starring Debi Mazar, Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler and more, the flick shows how the employees learn about themselves and each other as they try to stop the store's sale to a large chain.