What to Stream This Weekend Based on the Shows and Movies You Already Love

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Even though Memorial Day has passed and summer is officially upon us, it's still totally acceptable to stay inside and stream your weekend away. Whether you're in the mood for a throwback spy adventure, a small-town romance, or an animated delight, ET has the perfect suggestions for what to watch.

If none of those sound interesting, there's also a heartfelt reality show, a music-filled book adaptation, and a high-concept afterlife-set series to occupy your weekend.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of May 29, 2020.

ABC

If you like... the strong female leads on Killing Eve and the non-stop action of The Americans, watch Alias on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream: Seasons 1-5 of Alias are on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: After being removed from streaming platforms in 2016, Alias is back -- just in time to be the perfect quarantine bingewatch. It's the show that made J.J. Abrams a household name and catapulted its leading lady, Jennifer Garner, to stardom, as she expertly played double agent Sydney Bristowe. A young Victor Garber, a bleached-hair Bradley Cooper, and a sexy Michael Vartan round out the cast of this throwback gem.

Khun Minn Ohn / HBO

If you like... the tearjerker moments and undeniable heart of Queer Eye, watch We're Here on HBO.

Where to Stream: The six-part series drops new episodes every Thursday on HBO.

Why We Love It: RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela travel around the United States to recruit small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows. They help bring people out of their shells, make them feel like themselves or help them reconnect with a family member.

Netflix

If you like... the small-town vibe of Gilmore Girls (Netflix) and the premise / stars of Reba (Hulu), watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

Where to Stream: Season 1 is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: This new Netflix drama is an easy-breezy binge, and it’s sweeter than Southern sweet tea! Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, an instantly likable mom of three, whose small-town world gets turned upside down when her husband cheats on her -- and then leaves her for his new pregnant girlfriend, played by Jamie Lynn Spears. Swisher recently dished to ET that she’s thrilled by all the small-screen comparisons for Sweet Magnolias. “Gilmore Girls is just one of those shows that tears at my heartstrings. I love it so much, it makes me cry,” she gushed. “So yes, I would be grateful to be included in that sentence.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Why We Love It: Mixed reviews on this series seemed to keep many from giving it a fair shake, but check out the jaw-dropping first scene of the show and see if it hooks you. Hunters follows a young Jewish man (Logan Lerman) who is taken in by a covert group of Nazi hunters led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), living in New York City in the 1970s. In this alternative historical fiction, high-ranking Nazi officials are lying low in the U.S., planning the rise of the Fourth Reich.

Hulu

If you like... the straight-to-camera cheekiness of Fleabag (Amazon Prime) and the refreshingly realistic breakup drama from Someone Great (Netflix), watch High Fidelity on Hulu!

Where to Watch: Stream High Fidelity on Hulu.

Why We Love It: You may have heard of High Fidelity -- the book or the 2000 movie starring John Cusack -- but this new gender-flipped Hulu series starring Zoë Kravitz is like a great album you never want to end. There’s sensational music in every episode thanks to executive music producer Questlove, and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne even directed an episode. Plus, here’s a fun fact for you: Zoë’s mom, Lisa Bonet, also starred in the movie High Fidelity!

Netflix

If you like... the animation style and comedy of Adventure Time mixed with the the mind-melting conversations from Rick & Morty, watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix.

Why We Love It:The Midnight Gospel potentially holds answers to life’s biggest questions. This mind-bending series from Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and comedian Duncan Trussell expertly combine podcast interviews and animation, covering topics like life, death, drug use and spiritualism with special guests each episode.

Amazon Studios

If you like... NBC’s heavenly comedy The Good Place and the futuristic vibes of Netflix’s Altered Carbon, you should watch Upload!

Where to Watch: Stream Season 1 of Upload on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: Upload is equal parts charming and intriguing and -- according to star Robbie Amell -- it's sure to help curb those Good Place cravings you might be having. "I loved The Good Place so I think that there are definitely some comparisons or some similarities between the shows," Amell recently dished to ET. "If The Good Place is kind of spirituality driven -- with heaven and the good place and the bad place -- then I think Upload would be kind of technology driven." If you've got six hours to spare, you can fly through this first season!

Jeffery Neira/ NETFLIX © 2020

If you like... live improv comedy where anything can go wrong a la Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you should watch Middleditch & Schwartz!

Where to Watch: Three episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Why We Love It: If you’ve always wondered what it was like to have a front-row seat at a REALLY GOOD improv show, look no further than Middleditch & Schwartz. Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) take on two-man improv, taped in front of a live audience. Using prompts and suggestions from the crowd, the duo launches into wild scenarios that take on lives of their own. This three-part series runs at approximately one hour per episode, making it a quick and easy binge that will make your sides hurt.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.