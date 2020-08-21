What to Stream This Weekend Based Off of Your Favorite Shows and Movies

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

With more streaming options than ever before, finding something to watch can be incredibly overwhelming. To make your choice easier, ET's breaking down the best options available based on the things you already watch.

From an animated series that will appeal to Game of Thrones fans, to an equally dramatic British alternative to the Bachelor franchise, there are plenty of options for everyone in the family.

A feel-good Queer Eye alternative and a Westworld-esque series based on a beloved book are also available for your viewing pleasure.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of Aug. 21, 2020.

Nickelodeon

If you like... the intensity and action in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Game of Thrones, watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

Why We Love It: The throwback Nickelodeon series features a complex world and fully developed characters, as it follows Aang, the last remaining airbender on Earth. As an airbender, Aang has the ability to control water, earth, fire and air, as well as the responsibility to keep peace on Earth and in the spirit world. With three seasons of around 20 episodes each, the easily bingeable show is the perfect precursor to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation.

Peacock

If you like... the thriller elements on Westworld and the sci-fi feel of Black Mirror, watch Brave New World on Peacock.

Why We Love It: Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel from 1932, Brave New World takes place in a utopian society called New London with three rules: no monogamy, no privacy and no family. There’s a hierarchy with Alphas on top and Epsilons on bottom, while everyone else falls into their own career categories. Actors including Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd all star on this Peacock original series.

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

If you like... the stellar cast of Community and the humor on Scrubs, ignore the title and watch Cougar Town on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Courteney Cox brings the charm she displayed on Friends to her role as a recently divorced woman who's facing the challenges, pitfalls, and rewards of life's next chapter, along with her teenage son, her ex-husband, and her wine-loving friends. While research showed that people ignored the series because of its title, doing so is a mistake that would cause you to miss out on wit, heart and hilarious ongoing gags.

Adam Rose/Netflix

If you like... going to escape rooms and watching cheesy '90s game shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple, watch The Floor Is Lava on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Filmed in the abandoned Burbank Ikea store, you'll tune in to see this childhood game brought to life on a massive scale and keep watching for the contestants' over-the-top reactions to the (fake) lava. It's perfect summer silliness that's sure to transport you back to your childhood.

Focus Features

If you like... The Devil Wears Prada but wish it was a musical with a villain redemption arc, watch The High Note with an in-home rental.

Why We Love It: For just under $20, you can enjoy this feel-good flick that stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Grace Davis, a diva superstar singer with an overworked personal assistant named Maggie, who's played by Dakota Johnson.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

If you like... the heavy-handed production that disrupts relationships on Bachelor in Paradise, watch Love Island U.K. on Hulu.

Why We Love It: With all six seasons of the British reality show available to stream, Love Island U.K. is the perfect binge to get you through a summer without new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise. Start with season 2 and look forward to season 5 as you devour the episodes one salacious moment at a time. You'll have to expand your vocabulary to fully get invested in the experience -- from grafting (flirting hardcore) to thinking someone is fit (hot) to snogging (kissing) on the beach, you won't regret starting up the series.

Hulu

If you like... the feel-good, gay teen romance featured in the 2018 flick Love, Simon, watch its TV spinoff, Love, Victor.

Why We Love It: While Love, Simon broke ground as the first major studio film to center on a gay, teen romance, Love, Victor takes the diversity further by making its leading teen a Latino from a religious family. Nick Robinson's on-screen charisma as Simon is in good hands with newcomer Michael Cimino, who endearingly takes on the title role in the series, which is set in the same town as the movie.

Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

If you like... the emotional moments on Queer Eye or watching wedding planning on Say Yes to the Dress, watch Say I Do on Netflix.

Why We Love It: On Netflix's latest reality show, one person enlists the help of three experts to surprise their significant other with their dream wedding. While the person gets help with the wardrobe, the planning and the food, expect to see plenty of funny moments mixed in with heartfelt emotions.