What to Stream This Weekend: 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney Plus, 'Love Life' on HBO Max and More

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of great streaming options to help you binge the days away.

From Spike Lee's latest film to Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical dramedy to a long-awaited Disney adventure, this weekend's new flicks are varied in genre, though not in quality.

On the TV side, a foreign-language thriller, a return to the world of New York media, and an Anna Kendrick-led rom-com make up the new adventures that are just a remote click away.

If you're in more of a throwback mood, Space Jam is the way to go. With pro-sports canceled due to the coronavirus and many still stuck inside due to quarantine, the Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes combo is sure to delight.

Keep scrolling for your go-list guide of what to stream the weekend of June 12, 2020.

MOVIES TO STREAM

David Lee/Netflix

Da 5 Bloods

Where to Stream: Available now on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Spike Lee's latest film follows four African American vets who return to Vietnam, where they must battle forces of man and nature to find the remains of their fallen squad leader... and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Artemis Fowl

Where to Stream: Stream Artemis Fowl now on Disney+.

Why We Love It: The Kenneth Branagh-directed flick was initially supposed to hit theaters last year, but the long-awaited project has found its home on Disney's streaming service instead. Following Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, the movie focuses on his epic battle against powerful fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

The King of Staten Island

Where to Stream: The King of Staten Island is available now on FandangoNow.

Why We Love It: Pete Davidson takes on the leading man role as he stars in a fictionalized version of himself over more than two hours. Directed by Judd Apatow, expect to be entertained by this dramedy as it follows Davidson's semi-fictionalized character's journey growing up on Staten Island, losing his father in 9/11 and starting his career in comedy.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM

Loris T. Zambelli / Netflix

Curon

Where to Stream: Season 1 is now available on Netflix.

Why We Love It: The Italian thriller series follows a mother and her teen kids who return to her mysterious hometown village in Northern Italy, which they soon discover is cursed. When you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface. The intense series is the perfect escape from reality, as it forces you to put your phone down to read the subtitles.

The Bold Type

Where to Stream: Season 4 premieres on Freeform June 11. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Just in time for the season 4 premiere, sit down to binge all the adventures Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Kat (Aisha Dee) have been through thus far as media professionals in New York City. From their love lives to their careers to their health, the show isn't shy about exploring any and all topics imaginable.

Love Life

Where to Stream: Season 1 is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Why We Love It: The newest streaming service's anthology series follows Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) as she navigates life from her first love to lasting love. The easy-to-watch and highly relatable series will turn its attention to a brand new person's love life should it return for a second season.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Nickelodeon

If you like... the intensity and action in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Game of Thrones, watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

Why We Love It: The throwback Nickelodeon series features a complex world and fully developed characters, as it follows Aang, the last remaining airbender on Earth. As an airbender, Aang has the ability to control water, earth, fire and air, as well as the responsibility to keep peace on Earth and in the spirit world. With three seasons of around 20 episodes each, the easily bingeable show is the perfect precursor to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation.

If you like... The Devil Wears Prada but wish it was a musical with a villain redemption arc, watch The High Note with an in-home rental.

Where to Stream: The High Note is available for an in-home rental.

Why We Love It: For just under $20, you can enjoy this feel-good flick that stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Grace Davis, a diva superstar singer with an overworked personal assistant named Maggie, who's played by Dakota Johnson.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Warner Bros.

Space Jam (1996)

Where to Stream: Space Jam is available to rent on digital.

Why We Love It: Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes team up for a classic '90s delight that went on to become the highest-grossing basketball film of all time. Born out of a Nike commercial featuring the NBA legend and Bugs Bunny, the beloved flick served as Bugs' girlfriend, Lola Bunny's, Looney Tunes debut. Now's the perfect time to revisit the flick, as a sequel starring LeBron James is due out next summer.

