Wells Adams on the Best Part of Being Married to Sarah Hyland and When They Plan to Have Kids (Exclusive)

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are putting kids on the back burner for the foreseeable future. ET spoke to Bachelor in Paradise's resident bartender on Tuesday, and he revealed why he and his wife won't be welcoming a new addition anytime soon.

"I think eventually [we want kids], but we're both so busy right now. I've got two shows out right now," Adams said of BiP and Best in Dough, before adding of his wife, "She just did Love Island. She's got [Play-Doh] Squished coming out in November. [Pitch Perfect:] Bumper in Berlin is also coming out pretty soon. She's got a movie that she's going to work on I think pretty soon, as well."

Given all of that, Adams said, "I think we're just going to try to focus on work for a little bit and then maybe down the road have a couple kids."

ET's chat with the TV personality came just weeks after he and Hyland tied the knot in a stunning -- and celebrity-packed -- Santa Barbara ceremony.

For Adams, the best part of the big day came down to one thing: "Once you get married, you're allowed to have sex, which is pretty cool."

In all seriousness, Adams pointed to a touching moment as his favorite part of his wedding day.

"I think it was seeing her turn the corner and walk down the aisle in her dress," he shared. "That was pretty epic."

"It was also really cool to see all these different amalgamations of people from different factions of our life come together to celebrate us. They all got along so well," Adams added. "It was just the coolest party. We kept saying, 'We wish we were invited to this wedding. It looks like it's so much fun.'"

Since their August nuptials, Adams said he and Hyland have learned "nothing" about each other, largely because they've been together since 2017 and had their big day canceled multiple times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All that stuff we found out about each other a long, long time ago," he said. "The only difference now is that I have got [my wedding ring] on my hand, which, it's very weird, but I can't stop playing with it. I don't know when you just forget that it's there, but for me, I'm always playing with it and stuff."

Outside of his relationship, Adams is busy at work. When it comes to Hulu's Best in Dough, Adams wasn't shy about declaring the pizza competition "easily the best job I've ever had in my entire life."

"Getting to go to work and have a pizza party every single day is the best. The show was just so much fun to make... It's just the most fun, and funny, and kindhearted show," he said. "... The only downfall is, every time you watch an episode, you just want to order a pizza or try to make a pizza yourself, so it might have adverse effects on your waistline, but it's so much fun."

As for Paradise, which is currently airing its eighth season, Adams teased how the drama is only beginning.

"We make all the women leave. That's pretty bad. The ladies don't like that," Adams told ET of the season's upcoming twist. "We do some other things, too, that piss people off. There's also some really crazy moments that happen. We're just getting started."

Season 1 of Best in Dough is now streaming on Hulu. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.