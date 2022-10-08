'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!

The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!

During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.

The jam-packed trailer sets up the nutty world viewers will enter into when the series drops next month, revealing Uncle Fester's arrival in a dramatic showdown with Wednesday, as the duo ride off together.

Netflix

Ricci's appearance comes at the tail-end of the trailer as she introduces herself to Wednesday at Nevermore.

In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

"I act as if I don't care that people dislike me," Wednesday says in the trailer. "Deep down, I actually enjoy it."

Snap, snap!

Watch the official Wednesday trailer below.

Wednesday drops Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Netflix.