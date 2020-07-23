Wayans Family Matriarch Elvira Dead at 81: Read Marlon's Emotional Tribute

Marlon Wayans is mourning the death of his mother. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the Wayans family matriarch, Elvira. She was 81.

Marlon turned 48 on Thursday, but admitted it was hard to celebrate following the death of Elvira, who shared his birthday.

"Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you," he wrote on Instagram. "Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt... i just love you ma. #missyou."

"I accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got angel to lift me," Marlon continued. "#loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh*t ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now 😂 millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well."

Marlon added in another post, "Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman... the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you."

Elvira's children -- Keenen, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre and Vonnie -- are famous for their work behind and in front of the camera on many Hollywood projects, including The Wayans Bros.

See more on the Wayans family in the video below.