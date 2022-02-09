x
Watch Zendaya Bring 'Sally Sells Seashells' Tongue Twister to Life in New Super Bowl Spot

Zendaya -- or should we say Sally -- is taking the seashore by storm. 

The Euphoria star is bringing the classic tongue twister to life, thanks to Squarespace's newly revealed Super Bowl commercial. Yes, Sally is still selling seashells, but thanks to Squarespace, she's become a "seaside sensation," expanding her line to include skirts and sarongs, serenity sessions at sunrise, seaside snacks and excursions of the seashore. Tongue-tied yet? 

As narrator André 3000 proclaims, "She sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity."

