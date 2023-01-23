Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group of women returning to the court "stronger and closer to one another than ever," the press release reads.

"Loyalty runs deep amongst the group, but even the strongest friendships face obstacles navigating life, love, relationships, conflicts and everything in between, putting their bonds to the test," the release continues. "And when cracks and fractures begin to appear, will their dream team soon become a nightmare? The ladies soon realize they have to rely on themselves and each other if there's any chance of winning this game."



The promo highlights what promises to be a season punctuated with high-stakes emotion. Fans can catch glimpses of a marriage proposal, charges for federal fraud and the potential permanent dissolve of one wife's friendship.