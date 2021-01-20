Watch Poet Amanda Gorman's Historic and Showstopping Reading at the Biden Inauguration

Amanda Gorman not only made history during Wednesday's inauguration -- at 22, she is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history -- but delivered the moment of the morning when she performed a reading of her original poem following the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poem, "The Hill We Climb," was inspired by the Capitol riots earlier this month. "Where can we find light in this never-ending shade?" she recited on Wednesday. "And yet, the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow we do it. Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken but simply unfinished."

As for the ensemble, the yellow coat is Prada, while the jewelry is a gift from none other than Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah got her the earrings that she's wearing and, on her hand, she has a ring that's shaped like a caged bird as a tribute to Maya [Angelou]," Gayle King said on CBS News. (Angelou served as Bill Clinton's inaugural poet in 1993, with Winfrey gifting her a coat.)

Gorman became the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017 and, in her poem, refers to herself as "a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother [who] can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one."

Watch her full speech now:

Michelle Obama took to social following the inauguration to applaud her, writing, "With her strong and poignant words, [Gorman] reminds us of the power we each hold in upholding our democracy. Keep shining, Amanda! I can't wait to see what you do next. 💕 #BlackGirlMagic"

Groman's remarks also elicited praise from the likes of Lin Manuel-Miranda, Shonda Rhimes and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as a perfect response from the L.A. Public Library.

You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/xnYhDUzomG — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) January 20, 2021

Gorman documented the lead up to her performance on Instagram Stories. "How do I take this in?!" she captioned one of the shots, ahead of a photo posing with the Obamas and a selfie with the Clintons.

