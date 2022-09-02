Watch Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Step Into the House Their Dad Bought Them

Nick Cannon's twins have a new home. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share a video of the 14-month-old twins she shares with the entertainer exploring the house Cannon bought for them.

In the sweet clip, Zion and Zillion wander around the yet-to-be furnished living room of their stunning new house, which features a fireplace and a pool.

"Here’s to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned her post. "I’m so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion."

In the comments section, Cannon wrote, "You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do."

"Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!!" Cannon added of his twins. "BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!"

Cannon is a soon-to-be dad of 10, as he's currently expecting his ninth child with De La Rosa and his 10th child with Brittany Bell. He also shares children with Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott and Bre Tiesi.

"The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," a source told ET last month. "They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly."

"The mothers have great relationships with Nick," the source added. "He does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved."