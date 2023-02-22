Watch Niall Horan's Surprising Blake Shelton Impression in 'The Voice' Season 23 Preview

Irish accent or Southern twang? In a preview of season 23 of The Voice, former One Direction crooner and new Voice coach Niall Horan is seen giving his best impression of one of the singing competition show's other coaches, Blake Shelton.

As Voice fans know, this upcoming season will be Shelton's last coaching on the panel after 12 years. Nodding to Shelton's departure from the series, Horan says, "This is my last season on The Voice, and I would be honored if you were to be on the last-ever Team Blake."

Season 23 features Shelton, Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper as coaches.

Teasing the lighthearted competition among coaches, The Voice preview shows Shelton asking Horan during the Blind Auditions if he's going to "act like you know something about country music." Shelton then goes after Clarkson, saying she "always acts like she knows something about country music."

Holding his own, Horan retorts, "Yeah, I am. That's my strategy, to beat Kelly Clarkson. Every time you turn, I'm going with you."

Horan then boldly asks Shelton if there's a chance he will beat the stalwart coach on his last season with the show -- to which, Shelton simply says, "No. I would elaborate. But, no."

Back in October, Shelton shocked fans by announcing his exit from the series, saying season 23 will be his final go-round in the infamous spinning chairs.

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said in a statement at the time. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

Season 23 of The Voice premieres on NBC on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET.