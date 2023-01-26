Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff

Maren Morris may be known for being a country crooner, but her rendition of Beyonce's 2013 hit, "Drunk in Love," proves just how much range the singer-songwriter has!

Morris took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her rendition of Queen Bey's song, which she belted out from her kitchen. Her impressive vocal range is evident as she sings the "Drunk in Love" intro tune. Morris ends the clip singing "We be all night" from the song's chorus.

Among her discography, Morris is known for hits such as "GIRL," "My Church," "I Can't Love You Anymore" and "Second Wind." In 2017, she won a GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance.

In September 2022, ET spoke with Morris at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she explained that performing is her "therapy."

"I've got my tour rolling, I've got my husband, I've got my son. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans," Morris told ET at the time. "So I think that it's been good. I just kind of throw myself into tour. That's kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night."

Last year, Morris found herself in the middle of a firestorm after calling out Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, for a seemingly transphobic post on Instagram, dubbing her "Insurrection Barbie." A war of words ensued, with famous friends and fans chiming in. Brittany went on to defend her statements on Tucker Carlson Tonight, with the host referring to Morris as a "Lunatic Country Music Person."

Despite the online drama, Morris assured ET, "I'm good. Honestly, I've been so kind of in it with my shows that, like, that's really where my focus and heart lies. And I just take stock of what I actually have and not what I don't have."