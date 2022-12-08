Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions.

Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while his brother calls random people over to the car to ask if they are Kevin Bacon fans and quiz them on his movies. Halfway through the conversations, Kevin pops out from under the blanket to surprise the participants.

"I really know him from the degrees of separation," says the first fan, referring to the viral internet meme "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," a data generator that proves Kevin to be six or fewer degrees separated from anyone else in Hollywood.

"So more as a game," Kevin's brother says, teasingly. "The brunt of a game and not really a serious actor."

The onlooker begins to say he thinks he was in Footloose as Kevin jumps out from the blanket, leaving the whole group giggling.

The next person called over doesn't know Kevin at all, even when he reveals himself, but two women called over after that remember him as the hairstylist from Beauty Shop with Queen Latifah.

"What do you think of his hair, though?" Kevin says as he surprises the two women. "In the movie it was good, it was better than it looked now," he jokes.

The next pair -- a man and a woman -- refer to Kevin as an "icon," at which point Kevin cuts them off to pop up and ask, "Can we go back to icon? I liked icon!" The two laugh in shocked excitement.

Last is a woman who thinks she recognizes Kevin and comes over while he is still uncovered and sitting up.



"You played a fireman," she says, but the group soon realizes she's thinking of Dennis Leary on the TV series Rescue Me. She takes a selfie with Kevin anyway, saying, "My dad's going to [expletive] flip out."

The next season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series promises many more celebrities to freak out over, too. Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Ciara, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson and the cast of For All Mankind are all set to make appearances.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series drop Friday, Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.