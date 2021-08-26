Watch Gwen Stefani Perform 'Don't Speak' With Husband Blake Shelton on Guitar

The couple that performs together, stays together.

Gwen Stefani delivered a No Doubt classic while on stage with husband Blake Shelton. On Thursday, the singer posted a video on her Instagram of herself singing "Don't Speak," while the country crooner jammed out on the guitar.

In the clip, Stefani, 51, rocks a white crop top, black distressed shorts with an oversized yellow plaid shirt and orange booties as she belts out the iconic lyrics.

"#don'tspeak @blakeshelton on guitar gx," Stefani captioned the video, which shows Shelton, 45, strumming along in the background.

The video comes a day after Stefani shared photos from her "honeymoon tour" with her husband, who performed at Bash on the Bay, a country music festival in Put-In-Bay, Ohio.

During the festival, the "Hollaback Girl" singer sang two duets with Shelton, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." While they have performed their songs together many times before, the two have also sang No Doubt and Stefani's hits on stage.

Stefani also sang "Don't Speak," with Shelton on guitar, during a country festival in Wisconsin in July.

And at an Academy of Country Music Awards after party in 2018, they also sang the No Doubt track "Hella Good."

They shared stunning photos from their special day. See more in the video below.