Watch Blake Shelton Attempt a Lizzo TikTok Challenge

Blake Shelton needs a minute to get a handle on a new TikTok challenge.The Voice coach took to his personal TikTok account to try his luck at the viral challenge that features Lizzo’s latest single, “About Damn Time.” Shelton, wearing a button-up shirt, jeans and hat, captioned the post, “Did I do this right?”

In the video, as “About Damn Time” starts to play, the 45-year-old singer shows off his dance moves, but doesn't quite nail the routine. Shelton is all arms as he attempts to semi-pop lock to the song, before he runs to the camera and stops he video.

The challenge was originated by Jaeden Gomez, who created the now-viral dance after Lizzo dropped the single. It only took days for the craze to catch on and even before the GRAMMY-winning singer jumped on the dance.

“I TOLD YALL I GOT THE SONG OF THE SUMMER🥵— WE THE #1 SONG ON TIKTOK😱— IM POSTING EVERYONE THAT DOES THIS DANCE BY @jaedengomez 💅🏾,” Lizzo captioned the video of her doing the dance in the desert, in addition to other Gomez and other TikTokers getting in on the craze.

Lizzo even took the dance to the Met Gala bathroom. The 34-year-old singer posted a video of her doing the challenge while Kim Kardashian washed her hands in the background.

Maybe Blake could call on Lizzo or his wife, Gwen Stefani, for a little help.