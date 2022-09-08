Want to Feel Like Royalty? You Can Now Stay at a Home Owned by Queen Elizabeth

If you've ever wondered what it's like to live like royalty, now's your chance to do so. A house located on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, located in Norfolk, was just listed on Airbnb.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, listed by Norfolk Hideaways, is the closest property on the estate to Sandringham House, where the royal family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year. Known as Garden House, it was also the former home of the queen's head gardener.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also have a residence on the estate. Queen Elizabeth gifted them the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall after they wed in 2011, according to People.

The royal family has owned the estate since 1862, when it was purchased as a gift to Prince Albert for his 21st birthday, according to the estate's official website.

The brick house, described on Airbnb as a "charming hideaway," can host up to eight people, as well as three dogs, and "is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within." All of the furniture and pictures in the home were once housed in a royal residence, the listing says, and the two-floor home has plenty of space to relax. An informal garden next to the house has a paved patio area and charcoal barbecue.

Aerial view of Queen Elizabeth II's Country residence, Sandringham Hall on October 3, 2006, in Sandringham, England. This Jacobean Country house is surrounded by 20,000 acres of Norfolk parkland.

Guests will be within walking distance of the estate's visitors' center, the Sandringham cafe and coffee shop, a museum and the nearly 500-acre country park, according to the Airbnb listing. A short drive away are the North Norfolk beaches as well as quintessential English villages.

But to book a stay, guests will have to act fast – dates are already filled up through February 2024. And staying there will come at a cost of about £364, more than $400, a night.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Sept. 8, 2022.