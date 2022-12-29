Vivienne Westwood, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, legend of fashion runways, has died. She was 81.

Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on Instagram on Thursday, writing that Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London."

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the statement continued. "She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

Westwood first developed her style in the 1970s with dramatic punk pieces that transformed the runway. She went on to dress some of the biggest names in fashion.

The Guardian also reported a statement from Westwood's husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler. "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart," he wrote. "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

"Vivienne considered herself a Taoist," the fashion house's statement continued, adding a note from Westwood that read, "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives you purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," the statement concluded.

Westwood was known for her designs that brought awareness to social issues close to her heart, including climate change. She was made a Dame for her contributions to the fashion world in 2006.