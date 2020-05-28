Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Announces Pregnancy After Years-Long Struggle With PCOS

Romee Strijd is pregnant.

The Victoria's Secret model is expecting her first child with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen, she announced on Instagram on Thursday. The news was especially sweet for Strijd as she had struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for years, and wasn't sure she'd be able to start a family.

"WE’RE HAVING A BABY 💗," Strijd began her post. "2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."

PCOS is a hormonal disorder, during which a woman's ovaries may develop small collections of fluid and fail to regularly release eggs. Strijd said she started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that she had the disorder due to her body being under "constant stress."

"I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods)," she wrote. "I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling."

"This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed," Strijd explained. "I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person)."

"I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much 😚," she added.

Strijd's celeb pals sent her congratulations on social media. "🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 can’t wait to meet the little baby! Love you guys so much. ❤️❤️," Sara Sampaio commented.

"Gonna be the cutest most precious baby the world ever saw! Love u both and so happy for you!!!!!" Elsa Hosk added, while Hailey Bieber wrote, "Yay."

In a November interview with ET's Katie Krause, Strijd and van Leeuwen opened up about their future together. The pair has been together for 10 years. Van Leeuwen said a proposal was "in the works."

"I have a plan," he teased.

"I can't wait," Strijd shared. "I mean, I think it's not gonna make a huge difference because we've already been together for 10 years. But I would love to celebrate it."

