Victoria Beckham Has Spice Girls Reunion with Mel C and Emma Bunton at Geri Horner’s Birthday

A delightful blend of spices! Victoria Beckham reunited with former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Emma Bunton while celebrating with Geri Horner over the weekend!

Geri -- formerly known as Ginger Spice -- rang in her 50th birthday Saturday night and brought Victoria (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma (Baby Spice) together for the occasion.

Victoria took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share some photos from the night's festivities, including a sweet shot of herself, Mel C and Emma posing together -- all in stylish, chic head-to-toe black ensembles.

The second photo in the slideshow post was a cute, candid shot of Victoria and Emma cuddling up at one of the tables, looking as close as sisters.

"Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic," Victoria captioned the post.

She shared a video to her Instagram story, showing the heartfelt moment of herself and Emma cuddling up as the Spice Girls' iconic hit "Wannabe" played over the speakers in the venue.

"Special @spicegirls memories with @Emmabunton Love you xx," Victoria wrote.

While not photographed together, The Daily Mail reports that Mel B was also believed to be in attendance at the event.

For more on the infrequent but fan-pleasing Spice Girls reunions over the years, check out the video below.

