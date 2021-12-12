Vicente Fernández dead at 81: Maluma, Ricky Martin and More Pay Tribute

Latin music is mourning the loss of one of its pioneers. On Sunday, Vicente Fernández’s family confirmed that the Mexican musician, known as the El Ídolo de México or the Mexican Idol died at the age of 81. No cause of death has been released.

After the news of his death, celebrities, politicians and more of those who were inspired by the late star took to social media to honor the fallen legend. Maluma, shared a picture featuring him and the crooner together. “You will continue to be "THE KING". A hug full of strength to your family that I love and appreciate so much. 💔”

Ricky Martin, who was on hand to present the icon with the President’s Award at the 2019 Latin Grammys, shared a picture from the special moment and wrote. “I am heartbroken. Don Chente with me was an angel all his life. He loved me very much and I loved him. Whenever he went to Guadalajara he came to my concerts and the only thing that consoles my soul, at this moment, is that every time we saw each other I told him how important he was to me. All my love and strength to his family and all of us who suffered this great loss.”

Gloria Estefan who has always been one of his “great fans” paid a touching tribute. “Today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music with the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, carried his roots and culture in style throughout the world. @_vicentefdez 💔 Don Vicente Fernandez leaves us a legacy of songs, films and new generations that will follow his musical mission and raise his name with each note they sing. My condolences to his loved ones and each of the people who love and respect him. I am one of his great fans and I will continue to love, respect and admire him for the great person he was and the deep traces he leaves in history. 💔🎶🌻🙏🏻.”

See more reactions to the icon's death below.

Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 12, 2021

Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life. pic.twitter.com/juiEAaVOSx — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) December 12, 2021

We lost an icon today. Vicente Fernández was the king of the ranchera, an icon of Latin music. He was beloved by many generations of Latin Americans and US Hispanics, who grew-up singing his songs. He will always be, “El Rey”. RIP, Don Chente. https://t.co/gsrO04VdtL — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 12, 2021