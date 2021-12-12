Vicente Fernández, Beloved Mexican Music Icon, Dead at 81

Vicente Fernández, Mexican music icon died at the age of 81 - - four months after suffering a fall that left him in the ICU at his ranch. The news was confirmed on the Mexican crooner’s official Instagram page. “Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am,” the post translated from Spanish read. “It was an honor and great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything to his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing #Chente #StillTheKing.”

In August, the “Por Tu Maldito Amor” singer’s family shared an update, following the news that he had suffered a fall on his ranch in Guadalajara - - that led to a emergency spinal surgery. A statement, posted on his Instagram read, that he was in “serious but stable condition.” The singer was also on a ventilator for a period, following the incident.

Fernández, also known as Chente to his devoted fans, was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco in 1940. The El Ídolo de México or the Mexican Idol, started his career as a street performer. Over his decades-long career, the “King of Racheras” sold over 60 million albums and stared in over 35 movies. Fernandez always donned his signature traje de charro, the ensemble a symbol of the Mexican gentleman rancher, featuring sombreros, embroidered jackets and trousers.

Known for his songs of heartbreak and masculinity, the icon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, was the recipient of three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys (including the President's Award in 2019) and was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

Throughout his career, the singer stayed true to his roots - - despite the climate of his country and changes in the music industry and personal struggles. In February, the debonair singer was accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro.

Fernández is survived by his children Alejandro, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandra.