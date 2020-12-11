Veterans Day: Kerry Washington, Michael Douglas and More Pay Tribute

Happy Veterans Day! Countless celebrities took some time on Wednesday to honor and appreciate the men and women in uniform. Celebrated every Nov. 11, the U.S. shows their support for military veterans and persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Kerry Washington saluted her father, Earl, who served for his country.

"Yesterday I asked my dad what it meant to him when someone says 'Thank you for your service.' He said it means everything because it was the honor of his lifetime to serve this country," she wrote alongside a Boomerang of the two. "So to all the Veterans out there, including my fave Veteran 😍…thank you for your service. We salute you today and everyday."

Michael Douglas also honored his late father, Kirk Douglas, by participating in U.S. VETS Honoring Those Who Served virtual gala on Nov. 10. Kirk, a U.S. Navy Veteran and also a close friend of U.S. VETS President Stephen Peck’s father, Gregory Peck, was honored during the ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon also remembered her "Grandpa Jimmy who served and my grandma Dorothea who raised two men who served in the US Air Force and the US Navy."

See more celeb tributes below:

On this #VeteransDay we honor those who have served our country. We owe you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for fighting for our freedoms. And don’t think for one second that these heroes don’t also have moves 🕺 you guys nailed this! #Footloose pic.twitter.com/o4ADtyMWUY — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) November 11, 2020

Happy #VeteransDay to all the soldiers, both past and present, as well as their families. pic.twitter.com/AHiOpzt76F — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 11, 2020

Thank you to all who served.

Thank you to all those serving.

Thank you to their families. 🙏🏼❤️#VeteransDay#ThankyouforyourService pic.twitter.com/fp1lbRjtLW — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 11, 2020

Thank you to our veterans. This immigrant owes everything to you. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/tPMLVfsB9e — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 11, 2020

I’m the guy on the right with my B-17 crew – or as our current president would have it, I’m one of the “losers and suckers” who were credited with 52 missions and dropped bombs 35 times in World War II. Shame on you, Mr. President, and Happy Veterans Day. #veteransday pic.twitter.com/WKrvziXKfp — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) November 11, 2020

World War II US hero putting some white supremacists in their place. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/GhJyirxQfI — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 11, 2020

Thank you to all of our #Veterans for your service. Thank you for enabling us to live in this wonderful country. Happy #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/hXYAWcCSbe — Bill Nye (@BillNye) November 11, 2020

Thank you to all the brave men and women that have served and continue to serve our country. #veteransday — Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 11, 2020

Saying thank you will never be enough to show the gratitude we owe our Veterans ❤️ We owe our safety to their bravery and dedication. Today and every day, we celebrate our incredible Veterans. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/3Yz7vrzJct — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 11, 2020

This #VeteransDay, the cast of #NCIS wants to thank you for your service! pic.twitter.com/N5M3ObYzbh — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 11, 2020

Taking a moment for #VeteransDay to honor all those who have served and continue to serve ❤️ Your bravery does not go unnoticed.

Reminded of my friends from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia that I met on @the_USO tour a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/DHEl6Aoarf — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) November 11, 2020

Today (and everyday) I’m honoring the heroic men & women who served and continue to serve our country. Thank you #veterans for your sacrifice and for protecting our freedom. #VeteransDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E2Gx4WJ1Ys — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) November 11, 2020

I’m so proud of my husband every day, but especially today. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/k3XhsfSGVa — Barbara Corcoran (@BarbaraCorcoran) November 11, 2020

THANK YOU to all of the veterans❤️🤍💙! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/DykTonWk8D — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) November 11, 2020

My heart bows in deep gratitude to all the brave souls and their families who have served and sacrificed to keep us safe. You are heroes! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/nqRvg2VRFq — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 11, 2020

Sending love to all of the veterans and their families who have served and supported this country. We honor and celebrate you today 🙏🏻 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 11, 2020