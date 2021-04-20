Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Unique Way She Met 'Perfect' Boyfriend Cole Tucker (Exclusive)

It was love at first sight (literally) for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!

In a new interview with ET, the 32-year-old actress reveals she and her new boyfriend actually first connected over Zoom. The two were first spotted together last November, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens tells ET's Katie Krause. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continues. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

In addition to her beau, Hudgens also couldn't help but gush over her new Cactus-based functional beverage, Caliwater, which is launching later this month. The California native co-founded the product after the idea came about while on a road trip three years ago.

"I was taking a road trip, and driving through New Mexico, and living on these prickly pear margaritas. I wasn't familiar with them. It was the only place I had seen them, and I was obsessed," she recalls. "I was like, 'What is this prickly pear?' And started doing more research on it."

"My best friend, Oliver Trevena, was trying to figure out a beverage to do. And I was like, 'Hey, I think this is it. I think this is our one,'" she continues. "And we've just been putting our heads together as far as the branding goes, the cans, the imagery that you're seeing, the taste, the whole thing. It's very involved, but we're both so proud of Caliwater."

Hudgens describes Caliwater as "a breed of its own," that's really refreshing with "a ton of health benefits."

"And it's just delicious!" she raves. "It has a ton of electrolytes, so great for rehydrating, and it's really great for anti-inflammatory. It has a ton of antioxidants which are really good for your skin. It has antiviral qualities. It can lower bad cholesterol. It can regulate blood sugar levels. So it's kind of a miracle plan, really."

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm terrible at drinking water. I am always dehydrated. It's an issue," she adds. "But now that I have Caliwater, I call it my 'candy water,' because it's actually something that I want to drink."

While speaking to ET back in November, shortly before she met Tucker, Hudgens got candid about dating in the public eye and the qualities she was looking for in a partner.

"Your girl's open," she said at the time, laughing. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things."

"I am not picky, really," she added. "I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything, I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

