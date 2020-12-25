Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe and Gianna Are 'Forever in Our Hearts' on First Christmas Without Them

Vanessa Bryant marked her first Christmas without Kobe and Gianna, but as she noted on Instagram on Friday, they're "forever in our hearts."

Vanessa shared a sweet black-and-white snap of herself cuddling up to 17-year-old Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri on a couch. The next slide was one of the group with their two late family members, Kobe and Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," Vanessa captioned the pic, which Natalia also shared on her Instagram.

Kobe and Gianna are always at the top of the Bryant family's minds, and earlier this week, Vanessa showed off one of the sweet ways they're still part of the Christmas celebrations.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Vanessa displayed the gingerbread house gifted to her by Khloe Kardashian. While showing the treat off to daughter Bianka, Vanessa pointed out their names on the roof, including the names of Natalia and Capri. On the right side of the roof, Khloe included Kobe and Gianna's names, using Gianna's nickname, "Gigi." The house also read on the front, "The Bryant Family."

"Khloe, thank you so much, it's beautiful," Vanessa said. "I love it."

