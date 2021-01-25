Vanessa Bryant 'Extremely Thankful' for Friends Who Have Helped Her Cope With Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant couldn't be more grateful for all of the love and support the world has shown her and her family during such a tumultuous year.

Tuesday, Jan. 26 will mark one year since her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. A source tells ET that Vanessa and the three other daughters she shared with Kobe -- Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri 1 -- have been "extremely thankful" for their friends and family who have helped them cope with the tragedy.

"Vanessa and people close to her plan to celebrate the one-year anniversary privately and reminisce on their time with [Kobe and Gianna]," the source says. "Vanessa and her daughters have gotten stronger over the past year but there are days when it's much harder for them as it comes in waves."

"Vanessa plans to continue to honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy," the source adds. "She has some projects in the works to do so."

One of those projects is taking control over Kobe's production studio. According to the Los Angeles Times, Vanessa is now the president and CEO of Granity Studios, which was founded in 2013 and originally named Kobe Studios. The company is best known for producing Kobe's animated short, Dear Basketball, which won the late NBA star an Oscar in 2018.

Following Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths last year, Vanessa's pal, singer Monica, praised her for being so resilient amid heartbreak. "Whatever she is feeling each day is something we will never understand; that level of pain, that level of heartache," she told ET at the time. "But she's been a strong one. She's been really strong."

Lala Anthony, another close friend of Vanessa's, spoke with ET a few months later about always being there to support her, whether that meant being a shoulder to cry on or a partner for a silly TikTok challenge.

“To see her smile and laugh to me is the greatest feeling, just for her to have those moments," she explained. "Whether they are quick moments or not, for her to be able to have that. So, I'll continue to bring the fun and the laughter."

"She's going through something that is unimaginable, that I can't even fathom what that feels like," she added. "So, just to be a friend and be there to make her laugh when she needs to, cry when she needs to, is a beautiful thing. That’s what friends do for each other."

Vanessa has been vocal about her struggles with grief over the past year. She's also been using her platform to help others who may be going through a similar situation. Just last week, for example, Vanessa took to Instagram to discuss the dark thoughts that can sometimes arise after the loss of a loved one.

"Let me be real - Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive," she began. "I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard."

"I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them," she continued. "Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

