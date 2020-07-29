Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony Do the #DontReactChallenge: Watch the Fun TikTok!

Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony gave it their best shot! Bryant and Anthony recently posted their attempt at the #DontReactChallenge to TikTok, and the results were what you might expect.

Both Anthony and Bryant shared the clip to Instagram, with Anthony writing in the caption, "Who do you think wins?"

In the clip, the pair sit side-by-side and are smiling before the music even starts playing, and it doesn't take long before the catchy tunes work their magic.

For the #DontReactChallenge, participants have to listen to some classic hits without moving or reacting at all. Anthony and Bryant were hit with a medley that included "Back to Life," "Me, Myself & I" and "Feels Good."

The last tune finally did Anthony in, and she couldn't hold back a laugh as she danced to the tune, making Bryant the winner, this time around.

This fun clip comes just a few days after Bryant's daughter, Natalia, took to Instagram to share her gratitude for Taylor Swift after the singer sent her a special cardigan, inspired by the record's first single.

"Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!" she wrote alongside a pic of the cardigan. Vanessa also shared a pic of Natalia holding up the gift, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan."

