'Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Pregnant With Their First Child

Six months after teasing their quarantine baby plans to ET, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are starting a family! After spending almost all of 2020 trying to get pregnant, the Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed to ET that their little one is due in April 2021. People was first to report the news.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family," Cartwright said. "I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps. We were ready to go! I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Taylor, who lost his dad, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer in 2017, said he plans to "follow his playbook" when it comes to parenting.

"I am really excited to be a father," he said. "My dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions. My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

The couple also shared the news via a social media, posting a pic of themselves sitting on a staircase, surrounded by pumpkins. Wearing a navy blue floral flock, Cartwright smiled as she and Taylor cradled her burgeoning baby bump, while proudly holding up a sonogram of the little one.

In one snap, the pair smiled from ear-to-ear while displaying the scans. "Mom & Dad," Cartwright captioned the slideshow. "The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝."

Taylor also shared the slideshow, captioning it, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad..💟👶🏼."

The reality star also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories, showing Cartwright alongside the sonogram which had been stuck to the fridge. "Oh baby!" he wrote on the photo.

The next pic showed some new gear reading, "Soon-to-Be Big Brother" and "Soon-to-Be Big Sister" for their pups, followed by a video featuring some sporty baby clothing.

Currently 11 weeks pregnant, Cartwright said she has been experiencing morning sickness, but overall feels "great." "I am already so in love with this little baby," she shared. "Hearing the heartbeat made my heart melt. I haven't noticed any particular cravings. Everything is just yummy!"

The two will host a gender reveal party on Sunday and have a name in mind if they have a girl.

The news comes almost three months after the couple celebrated one year of marriage. They tied the knot in Cartwright's native Kentucky in June 2019, with Lance Bass officiating the ceremony.

Meanwhile, two fellow Vanderpump Rules couples (Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett, and fired co-star Stassi Schroeder and fiancé Beau Clark) also have babies on the way.

"I am so happy we are going through this together especially with my family so far away," Cartwright said. "They have known since the day I took my pregnancy test and we all are just so excited for the play dates and our babies having built-in besties! Lala and I are due only eight days apart. When she told me she was expecting, I was already pregnant and didn't even know yet! We are all so happy for each other and we can't wait for this next chapter of our lives!"

Cartwright told ET in February that she, Kent, Schroeder and Katie Maloney had a pact to start families around the same time.

"We all talk about it, all four of us -- me, Katie, Stassi, Lala -- we always say that we have a pregnancy pact," she shared. "We want to have babies around the same time, so we are all trying to make it work."

"We are all transplants to California," Taylor explained. "Our friends are our family. For us to have kids around the same time and to grow up together, that is a big deal."

See more on Taylor and Cartwright and their quarantine life below.