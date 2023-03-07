‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Threatens to Stop Filming After Scene With Raquel Leviss (Exclusive)

Tom Sandoval has drawn a line in the sand with the producers of Vanderpump Rules, ET has learned.

The aspiring musician filmed a scene with Raquel Leviss following the explosive allegations that the two costars were having an affair for months, behind Ariana Madix's back.

A source tells ET, "Tom wasn't happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he'd like to re-film the scene, but producers weren't having it," The source adds, "Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don't listen to him."

In a since-deleted Tweet, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Sandoval is refusing to film.

A source close to production tells ET, there are plans to film again with Tom later this week.

News of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Another source tells ET, "Tom and Raquel are filming as a couple. What they've shot so far, they look like boyfriend and girlfriend." The source adds, "Tom's ex Kristen Doute has had conversations about returning to film amid the scandal and she wants to support Ariana in whatever way Ariana wants her to."

Today, Leviss sent out legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast. After People reported that Ariana Madix learned of Tom Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss by discovering a NSFW video of her on his phone, a source tells ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source says. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source adds. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."

TMZ was first to report Leviss' legal letters.

ET obtained a copy of the letter Leviss' legal team sent to Sandoval, which reads in part, "We understand that sometime recently you and Ms. Leviss engaged in an intimate exchange on Facetime, which you recorded without the permission of Ms. Leviss. California is what is called a 'two party consent' state, and accordingly such recording is illegal in California and can potentially expose you to both civil and criminal penalties. Please be further advised that any distribution of this recording would constitute a violation of several California laws."

ET has reached out to Bravo and Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is set to film their reunion within the next two weeks.