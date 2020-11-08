'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Reveals Why She Stopped Talking to Chrishell Stause

Scheana Shay has her reasons for cutting ties with Chrishell Stause. On her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star shared with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn why she stopped being friends with Stause, Quinn's co-star. According to Shay, the women started to become close in 2017, around the same time as Stause and her then-husband, Justin Hartley's, dog died.

Shay claimed the friendship turned sour after she DM'ed Hartley to ask if she could send him and Stause a gift after hearing about the loss of their pet.

"I was like, ‘Hey, what’s y’all’s new address? I want to send something for Chrishell,'" she recalled writing Hartley. "And he was just like ‘Oh, my God, that’s so sweet. Thank you so much, really tough time.' And then he gives me the address and he’s like, ‘Hope to see you soon’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.'"

Shay said she later heard Stause was telling a different version of the same story to her friend Jamie Lynne, who's also on the podcast. "She then twists this conversation to Jamie and was like, ‘Oh, my God. How embarrassing. Scheana texted?'" Shay said. “I don’t remember what it was she said exactly, but it was just, like, ‘How embarrassing’ with a bunch of, like, monkey-with-the-hands-over-the-face [emojis]."

Continuing to express her frustration with Stause, who has since split from Hartley, Shay expressed, "I’ve just kept the peace. But for her to say now that Justin’s like, a big TV and movie star [so] she can’t be seen with reality people? I was like, ‘B**ch! You were just as much a fan of me as I was of you.’ We’ve all become friends, but now because Justin’s on This Is Us, I’m not good enough for you to hang out with and you’re gonna talk s**t about me?"

