'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Says She Feels 'Amazing' in Wake of Tom Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix is living her best life right now. In fact, she feels amazing!

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted at Coachella on Friday hanging out with social media influencer Farai Bennett, who posted a short TikTok video showing the reality TV star in great spirits. In the video, Bennett says, "Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?"

"Amazing! Yes," said Madix in response to also being asked if she's thriving. The social media influencer later added, "What doesn't kill her, then better run," to which Madix responded with, "F**k yeah."

Madix, donning a colorful top and purple-shaded sunglasses, hung out with Scheana Shay and a bunch of other friends as they checked out music acts and brand activations. No word if Madix had a near run-in with Tom Sandoval, who according to Us Weekly, also attended Day 1 of the music festival in the California desert.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Madix's outing came on the same day ET exclusively reported that Raquel Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility.

Leviss' rep told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep noted that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

Last month, amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Sandoval during his relationship with Madix, Leviss spoke out about the scandal and touched on her issues in an exclusive statement to ET, saying she was "taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."